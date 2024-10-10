



ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), has recently onboarded the Pushpak Orbital Transfer Vehicle (OTV) to enhance satellite deployment efficiency and reduce costs. This collaboration aims to facilitate faster and more economical placement of smaller satellites into various orbits, akin to a rideshare model for space missions, reported ET.





Pushpak is designed to act as a shared platform for smaller satellites, allowing them to be deployed into multiple orbits with greater precision. This approach minimizes the fuel typically required for orbit adjustments after launch, thereby extending the operational life of the satellites and enabling additional on-orbit operations.





By utilizing Pushpak, the cost of launching small satellites can significantly decrease. The estimated cost for deploying satellites via Pushpak is projected to drop from around $45,000/kg on dedicated launches to approximately $25,000/kg when integrated into NSIL's launch missions.





The first mission incorporating Pushpak is anticipated in early 2026. NSIL has already secured two customers for this service, with ongoing discussions for additional partnerships.





Pushpak is part of a broader strategy to enhance India's capabilities in satellite deployment and space exploration. It is expected to support complex missions such as multi-orbit deployments and inclination changes, further positioning India as a competitive player in the global space market.





This initiative not only reflects ISRO's commitment to making space access more affordable but also underscores the growing collaboration between public and private sectors in India's space industry. By leveraging innovative technologies like Pushpak, NSIL aims to meet the increasing demand for satellite launches while promoting sustainable practices in space operations.





Agencies



