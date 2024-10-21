



India's role in BRICS has been emphasized by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri ahead of the upcoming 16th BRICS summit. He stated that India brings significant value to the group, particularly in areas such as economic growth, sustainable development, and global governance reforms. Misri highlighted that India's contributions have been vital in shaping BRICS' efforts and initiatives since its inception, reinforcing its position as a founding member.





The theme of this year's summit, taking place in Kazan, Russia, is "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security." Misri noted that BRICS serves as a crucial platform for addressing global challenges and fostering a more equitable international order. He also mentioned that the summit will be the first following BRICS' expansion last year, which included new members such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE.





As the BRICS nations prepare for their upcoming summit, Misri's remarks underscore India's strategic importance within the group, suggesting that its involvement enhances the collective influence and effectiveness of BRICS on the global stage.





The leaders are expected to adopt the Kazan Declaration, which will outline future directions for BRICS. The summit is scheduled to begin on October 22, with key sessions planned for October 23.







