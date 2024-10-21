



India is actively enhancing its diplomatic and military engagements with Central Asian countries, reflecting a strategic shift towards deeper cooperation in response to shared security challenges and geopolitical dynamics.





The Indian Army is currently participating in the 8th edition of this exercise KAZIND 2024 with the Kazakhstan Army. This training focuses on improving tactical skills and operational readiness, emphasizing counter-terrorism capabilities.





India has been conducting joint military exercises with various Central Asian nations, including Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, aimed at strengthening defence ties and addressing mutual security concerns such as terrorism and drug trafficking.





Diplomatic Engagements: Voices of Global South Summit: India has successfully attracted Central Asian leaders to participate in this summit, which serves as a platform for diplomatic cooperation. This initiative aligns with India's broader strategy to position itself as a leader among developing nations.





India has established several agreements focusing on military training, technical education, and capacity-building initiatives with countries like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. These bilateral agreements are designed to enhance collaborative efforts in both traditional and non-traditional security areas.





India's engagement with Central Asia is part of its "Connect Central Asia" policy, which aims to foster economic, cultural, and security cooperation. The geopolitical landscape, particularly the influence of China and the situation in Afghanistan, underscores the importance of these relationships for India's strategic interests. While India's economic influence in the region remains limited compared to China’s, its military cooperation acts as a stabilizing force against regional threats.











