



India and China have successfully completed their military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh region, specifically at the Depsang and Demchok areas. This milestone was reached on October 30, 2024, following a series of agreements aimed at reducing tensions that have persisted since the 2020 Galwan clash, which resulted in significant casualties for both sides.





China on Wednesday said the Chinese and Indian militaries are implementing the “resolutions” concerning the disengagement in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in an “orderly" manner. China and India have reached resolutions on issues concerning the border, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing here replying to a question on the progress of the disengagement. “At the moment, the Chinese and Indian frontier troops are implementing the resolutions in an orderly way," he said and declined to provide any details.





Following the key agreement firmed up between India and China, the two countries began troop disengagement at the two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh on October 2. The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.





The disengagement process involved the withdrawal of troops and dismantling of temporary structures, allowing both nations to revert to positions held prior to April 2020. This is seen as a crucial step towards restoring peace and stability in the region.





Following the disengagement, coordinated patrolling is set to begin soon. The modalities for these patrols are currently being finalized between local commanders, with verification processes underway using both physical checks and unmanned aerial vehicles.





In a gesture symbolizing goodwill, an exchange of sweets between Indian and Chinese troops is scheduled for tomorrow, marking a significant diplomatic step forward.





This disengagement marks a pivotal moment in India-China relations, potentially paving the way for further discussions on broader issues related to border management and de-escalation of military presence along the LAC.







