



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently emphasized the significant advancements in India's defence production, stating that "every Indian can be proud" of the country's progress. This assertion comes as part of a broader recognition of India's achievements in the defence sector, which has seen a remarkable increase in production and exports.





PM Modi noted that India's defence production has reached an impressive ₹1.27 lakh crore (approximately $15.3 billion) for the fiscal year 2023-24, showcasing a substantial increase in domestic manufacturing capabilities.





Alongside production growth, defence exports have also surged, reflecting India's growing reputation as a reliable supplier of military equipment. This includes a range of indigenous products from missiles to warships, which are now patrolling Indian waters.





PM Modi called upon the youth, start-ups, and innovators to engage more actively in defence-related projects, highlighting the government's commitment to fostering a robust defence ecosystem that encourages local manufacturing and technological advancements.





Days after inaugurating the C-295 aircraft manufacturing complex in Vadodara jointly with his Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez, PM Modi described it as a watershed moment in India’s defence and aerospace journey.





“The speed of execution is breathtaking — from foundation stone to operational facility in just two years! This is a clear manifestation of a new work culture and the capabilities of the people of India,” he said.





Giving out figures to back his assertion, PM Modi said India’s defence production has soared to ₹1.27 lakh crore (2023-24) and its exports have skyrocketed from ₹1,000 crore in 2014 to ₹21,000 crore today.





The production of over 12,300 items has been indigenised in just three years and over ₹7,500 crore invested in domestic vendors by the defence PSUs, he said, adding that 25 per cent of the defence research and development (R&D) budget was dedicated to the industry-led innovation.





In addition to the numbers as well, there are things which will make everyone very happy, he said, asserting that the complete defence ecosystem is being transformed.





In manufacturing, indigenous warships are patrolling the waters while made-in-India missiles have strengthened the country’s deterrence. Domestically-produced bulletproof jackets are protecting the soldiers, and India is becoming self-reliant in defence and is also working to be a top-of-the-line defence equipment manufacturer, he said.





As far as strategic infrastructure is concerned, two modern defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are coming up, the prime minister said.







