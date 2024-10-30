



Chinese Ambassador to India has emphasized the importance of managing differences between India and China, stating, "The important thing is how to solve differences...hope ties will not be interrupted by specific disagreements in future." This statement reflects the ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations despite existing challenges.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Russia earlier this month for a bilateral meeting.

On trade ties between the two countries, Xu Feihong said bilateral ties should improve in every field.

"As an Ambassador to India, of course I am looking forward to have smooth cooperation of our two sides in every field, not only in politics but also in business, education, science, every field," he said.





In recent discussions, the envoy highlighted that while it is natural for neighbouring countries to have differences, effective communication and cooperation are essential for resolving these issues. The ambassador's remarks come in the context of recent agreements aimed at enhancing strategic mutual trust and ensuring that specific disagreements do not derail overall diplomatic ties.





The Chinese envoy also noted that both nations should focus on seeking common ground for development and managing their differences through dialogue and consultation. This approach is seen as vital for fostering a stable and constructive relationship moving forward.







