



The recent disengagement of troops between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has raised questions about the involvement of the United States in the resolution talks. According to statements from the US State Department, while the US has welcomed the reduction in tensions and is closely monitoring the situation, it has explicitly refuted any role in facilitating the disengagement process.





The US State Department, represented by spokesperson Matthew Miller, confirmed that Washington is following developments closely and has engaged in discussions with Indian officials regarding the situation. However, Miller emphasised that the US did not play a role in the resolution of the border issues between India and China. He stated, "We have talked to our Indian partners... but we did not play any role in this resolution" .





The US has acknowledged that both India and China have taken initial steps to withdraw troops from friction points along the LAC. This disengagement is seen as a positive step towards reducing tensions that have persisted since 2020 due to military standoffs triggered by Chinese actions in Eastern Ladakh.





The disengagement process, particularly in areas like Depsang and Demchok, is reportedly nearing completion. Both countries are verifying troop withdrawals and dismantling infrastructure as per their agreement reached recently . This agreement was part of broader efforts to restore conditions to those prior to April 2020 when hostilities escalated.





On October 21, India announced new patrolling arrangements along the LAC, marking a significant step towards stabilizing border relations. This announcement followed a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a BRICS summit, where both leaders expressed support for these arrangements .





While the US has shown support for the disengagement between India and China, it has clarified that it did not engage in any diplomatic efforts or negotiations related to this resolution. The progress made is primarily attributed to direct dialogues and agreements between India and China themselves.







