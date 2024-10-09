Small nuclear power plants (SNPP) is one of promising areas of ROSATOM’s activities





The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is set to collaborate with private firms to operate the 220 MW 'Bharat Small Reactors', which marks a significant shift in India’s nuclear energy sector.





Amid ongoing discussions between the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and major private sector entities regarding the operation of 220 MW small modular reactors (SMRs), experts anticipate that this initiative could foster collaboration with Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, for its construction, experts said.





Rosatom, which is already developing the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP), has shown interest in the construction of additional large-scale and small nuclear plants in India, Kavya Wadhwa, a nuclear energy advocate and energy policy analyst, told Sputnik India.





“ROSATOM has expressed readiness to share its expertise in constructing low-power nuclear plants, which fits well with NPCIL's strengths in operating reactors domestically,” said Wadhwa, highlighting the potential nuclear technology transfer opportunities.





This initiative is essential for India to achieve its ambitious goal of increasing its nuclear capacity from the current 7,480 MW to 22,480 MW by 2031. Additionally, the introduction of new reactors is critical for the nation’s objective of reaching net-zero emissions by 2070, the policy analyst noted.





The numerous benefits of Bharat Small Reactors, including their cost-effectiveness, compact design, and the implementation of indigenous 220 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) technology, all of which have generated significant international interest, Wadhwa spotlighted. Furthermore, India has promising opportunities to export its indigenous 220 MWe PHWR small modular reactors.





"As global demand for smaller, flexible nuclear power solutions rises, India's development of these small modular reactors (SMRs) is well-timed and presents a strong opportunity for both economic and geopolitical gains. For countries with smaller budgets or emerging nuclear programs, this price competitiveness is a significant factor," Wadhwa explained.





In addition to the construction of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), discussions are underway regarding the export of Floating Nuclear Power Plants (FNPPs), specifically the Akademik Lomonosov, from Russia to India.





“We may see significant progress in integrating FNPPs into India's energy landscape within the next few years. Initial deployments could start as early as 2025, depending on regulatory approvals and the readiness of infrastructure to support such installations,” Wadhwa said.





The anticipated floating nuke plants are expected to provide substantial benefits to coastal industries.





“Sectors such as desalination, hydrogen production, and district heating would have access to consistent, low-carbon energy, boosting industrial growth while supporting India's net-zero emissions targets,” the analyst pointed out.





