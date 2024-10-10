



Kathmandu: Continuing its long-standing support for Nepal, India handed over the second consignment of emergency relief materials for families affected by the recent flood and landslides.





Second Secretary Narayan Singh on behalf of the Government of India handed over the consignment of relief aid to Assistant Chief District Officer of Banke, Datta Raj Hamal.





"The consignment of 21.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance comprising essential hygiene supplies, medicines, mosquito nets, life jackets, sleeping mats, food items, gum boot, inflatable rubber boat and motor was transported to Nepalgunj from India, today. Further consignments of relief materials are expected to arrive in coming days," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a press release.





The Embassy of india in Kathmandu shared a post on X and said India will continue to extend support and assistance to Nepal as needed.





"The supply of relief materials from India continues with another consignment of 21.5 T being handed over Nepal. This emergency relief support comprises hygiene supplies, medicines, life jackets, sleeping mats, food items, rubber boats and motors for flood/landslide affected families. India will continue to extend support and assistance to Nepal as needed," the Indian Embassy posted on X.





Earlier on October 7, a consignment of emergency relief materials for families affected by the flood and landslides in Nepal was handed over by the Second Secretary Narayan Singh on behalf of the Government of India to the Chief District Officer of Banke Khagendra Prasad Rijal.





The consignment of 4.2 tonnes of humanitarian assistance comprising tarpaulins, sleeping bags, blankets, Chlorine tablets and water bottles was transported to Nepalgunj from India, the Indian Embassy stated.





The Government of India continues to remain in touch with the Government of Nepal to extend all support and assistance in the aftermath of the devastation caused by the recent floods and landslides.





