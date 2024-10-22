



Israeli envoy Reuven Azar emphasized India's significant role in West Asia, highlighting its economic contributions and potential for collaboration. He stated that India's involvement is crucial due to its resources and capabilities, which can greatly benefit the region's development and stability.





Azar remarked, "India has a huge role to play in West Asia because of what they have to offer and what they bring to the table" 14. This perspective underscores the growing importance of India in regional geopolitics, particularly in addressing economic and security challenges.





India's role in West Asia, particularly in relation to Israel, is becoming increasingly significant amid escalating tensions in the region. The country's unique position as a friend to both Israel and Iran allows it to potentially act as a mediator, although it has yet to formally offer this role.





Strategic Relationships





India's relationship with Israel has strengthened significantly since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has bolstered defence and security partnerships with Israel, focusing on shared concerns over terrorism and extremism. This partnership is underscored by historical support during crises, such as military assistance during the Kargil War in 1999.





Complexity With Iran





Conversely, India maintains a cooperative but tense relationship with Iran, primarily due to its energy needs. Iran supplies a substantial portion of India's crude oil, making it a critical partner for energy security. However, India also faces challenges in balancing its ties with Iran against its growing relationship with Israel.





India's Stakes In West Asia Are Multifaceted:





Approximately 80% of India's oil imports come from the West Asian region. A wider conflict could disrupt these supplies and lead to increased energy prices, adversely affecting India's economy.





India has invested heavily in its relationships with key Arab nations and Israel, viewing the region as an extension of its neighbourhood. This includes trade partnerships that are crucial for India's economic growth.





India's Diplomatic Strategy Emphasizes Non-Alignment And Dialogue:



There are significant Indian communities in both Israel and Iran, which adds another layer of concern for India amidst rising tensions. An escalation could jeopardize the safety of these communities.





In light of recent escalations between Iran and Israel, India has urged both sides to exercise restraint and resolve conflicts through dialogue. This reflects India's broader foreign policy goal of maintaining stability in the region.





While India has not yet positioned itself as a mediator, its balanced relations with both nations could facilitate back-channel communications aimed at de-escalation. The Indian government recognizes that effective mediation would require significant leverage and communication channels with both parties.





India's involvement in West Asia is marked by a delicate balancing act between its strategic interests in Israel and Iran. As tensions rise, India's ability to navigate these relationships will be crucial not only for its national interests but also for contributing to regional stability. The ongoing geopolitical dynamics will likely continue to shape India's approach in this complex landscape.







