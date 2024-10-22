



Kazan: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, said on Monday that India is a founding member of BRICS and is committed to economic cooperation within the framework of BRICS, which he stressed was a "very foundational principle."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Russia from October 22 to 23, 2024, to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This summit will focus on the theme "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," providing a platform for discussions on key global issues and assessing BRICS initiatives for future collaboration.





During his time in Kazan, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral talks with leaders from BRICS member countries and other invited leaders. This presents an opportunity to strengthen ties and discuss mutual interests among the nations.





The summit will facilitate dialogue on pressing global challenges, including economic stability, security concerns, and multilateral cooperation. This aligns with India's strategic interests in enhancing its role within international forums.





This visit marks PM Modi's second trip to Russia in 2024, following his earlier informal meeting with President Putin. It is also significant as it occurs after Modi's discussions with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, reflecting India's balanced approach amidst geopolitical tensions.





This visit comes at a critical time as it is PM Modi's first participation in a BRICS summit since the onset of the Ukraine conflict. His previous visit to Russia earlier this year was notable for discussions surrounding bilateral cooperation amid ongoing global tensions.





The upcoming meetings are expected to address various areas of cooperation, including energy, trade, and defence, amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics involving China and the West. India aims to clarify its position on Russia's increasing reliance on China while reinforcing its own strategic partnership with Moscow.





PM Modi's visit to Russia for the BRICS Summit is poised to be a pivotal moment for India as it navigates complex international relations while promoting multilateralism and regional stability. The outcomes of this summit could significantly influence India's diplomatic strategies moving forward, especially in light of its historical ties with Russia and current global challenges.





