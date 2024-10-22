



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reported that nearly 20 Indian nationals remain in the Russian Army, following their recruitment under dubious circumstances. The MEA is actively engaging with Russian authorities to facilitate their early discharge. This situation arises from a broader context where 91 Indian nationals were recruited, many allegedly misled by recruitment agencies promising lucrative job opportunities in Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





Current Status of Indian Nationals





- Total Recruited: 91 Indian nationals were identified as having joined the Russian military. - Discharged: 85 have been successfully released and returned to India. - Remaining: Approximately 20 individuals are still in Russia, with efforts underway to secure their release.





Government Actions





The Indian government has been in close contact with Russian officials to expedite the discharge process. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized that discussions are ongoing with interlocutors from both the Russian foreign and defence ministries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously raised this issue during his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the urgency of repatriating these individuals.





The recruitment of Indians into the Russian military has been a contentious issue, particularly after reports surfaced about Indian nationals being duped into service. The MEA has expressed its concern over these circumstances and is pressing for a "verified stop" to any further recruitment activities involving Indian citizens by foreign military forces.







