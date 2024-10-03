



Tokyo: India and Japan see increased collaboration and engagement on the fronts of science, technology and innovation at the universities levels as the two countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.





The Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) observed that the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan is a milestone moment in the relations of the two countries, based on the special strategic and global partnership of the India-Japan cooperative relationship.





JST is a national research and development agency of Japan that Science promotes science and technology. According to their website, "JST comprehensively implements diverse projects in collaboration with universities, research institutions, and industries in Japan and overseas, and makes contributions to the sustainable development of society and the creation of science, technology, and innovation."





In order to promote science and technology and provide solutions to social issues, JST comprehensively implements diverse projects in collaboration with universities, research institutions, and industries in Japan and overseas, and makes contributions to the sustainable development of society and the creation of science, technology, and innovation.





To mark this event, JST is hosting an interactive discussion on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at the Grand New Delhi on the theme, ' Promotion of Japan-India brain circulation and utilization of its human resources'.





The JST said, "Enhancing the competitiveness in international society based on the strong collaboration between India and Japan in the fields of science, technology, and innovation is extremely important."





Thus, the " Japan-India Universities Forum " started twice since the Financial year 2022, and has seen the exchange of opinions to promote cooperation and collaboration between Indian and Japanese universities. As a result of this successful endeavour, specific measures and new university exchange programs have been developed.





With a focus on further developing "bilateral brain circulation between Japan and India", JST aims to expand collaboration between universities in both countries. To ensure the success of this event, JST will be hosting the 3rd Japan-India Universities Forum in India which will be the largest-ever Japan-India university exchange event held in India.





Prof. Hashimoto Kazuhito, President of JST, along with Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Science & Technology (DST) Prof.Abhay Karandikar will be the guest speakers for the inaugural session on October 19.





Representation for the event will be marked by industry experts from illustrious Indian and Japanese universities such as IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IISER Pune, Hokkaido University, Nagoya University and The University of Tokyo amongst others.





This interaction is being done as a part of events under the Japan Months 2024 organized by the Embassy of Japan in India.





