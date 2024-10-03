



New Delhi: Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, explored AI-driven innovation opportunities in the media and entertainment sectors during a visit to India. He met with DNEG, a leading visual entertainment services company for film, television, and multiplatform content creation.





During his visit to Mumbai's filming locations for the epic movie Ramayana, Al Hamed met with the film's director, Namit Malhotra, Chairman and CEO of DNEG, and Brahma Executive Chairman Prabhu Narasimhan, who will relocate to Abu Dhabi to establish Brahma AI headquarters. The discussions focused on collaboration in visual entertainment and advanced technologies, as well as opportunities to train Emirati talent to create cutting-edge visual content for films, TV, and interactive platforms.





This visit aligns with the UAE's vision of increasing investments in visual entertainment and multi-platform content technology, positioning the country as a regional and international hub for innovation and creativity.





Al Hamed commented, "We are open to establishing more partnerships and collaborations with leading countries in the visual entertainment sector, aiming to build an integrated media and entertainment ecosystem. This cooperation between the UAE and India in media, culture, AI applications, and advanced technologies demonstrates the UAE's commitment to accelerating technological progress in these fields, further solidifying our position as a global leader in innovation and creativity."





He further noted that the UAE's investments in AI are expected to rise to USD 5.22 billion this year, up from USD 3.47 billion in 2023, making it the third-largest global destination for AI professionals. This growth is central to the country's development vision, which prioritises advanced technology applications.





Al Hamed emphasised the importance of exchanging experiences with India, particularly in media, culture, arts, and cinema, noting how AI applications enhance content quality and streamline processes such as data analysis, allowing for the creation of audience-tailored content.





In conclusion, Al Hamed said, "We aim to leverage the UAE's expertise in AI and technology alongside India's rich experience in the arts, especially cinema, to develop the creative sector and boost its contribution to the national GDP."





The visit reflects the UAE's ambitious strategy to enhance its position as an innovation hub, supporting research, adopting emerging technologies, and fostering new partnerships to develop world-class products and services.





DNEG, a global leader in the visual entertainment sector and a winner of multiple Academy Awards, has strengthened its AI capabilities through its "Brahma" platform. This platform is one of the most comprehensive systems for generating realistic computer-generated imagery (CGI), making it a leader in the industry.





