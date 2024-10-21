



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently emphasized the significance of the Russia-India-China troika as an independent mechanism in the context of global politics. This statement comes as preparations intensify for the upcoming BRICS Summit, scheduled to take place from October 22 to 24 in Kazan, Russia.





Lavrov asserted that the collaboration between Russia, India, and China operates independently, reinforcing its role in addressing global challenges without external influence.





The summit aims to position BRICS as a counterbalance to Western dominance in international affairs. This includes discussions on enhancing cooperation among member states and addressing geopolitical issues.





The recent expansion of BRICS to include new members such as Egypt, Iran, and the UAE reflects a broader strategy to strengthen ties among developing countries and enhance their influence on the global stage.





Lavrov highlighted that the troika and BRICS collectively represent the interests of the Global South, advocating for a multipolar world order that prioritizes the voices of developing nations.





The emphasis on an independent troika mechanism indicates a strategic shift towards fostering greater autonomy for these nations in global governance. As BRICS prepares for its summit, discussions will likely centre around improving economic cooperation, enhancing trade links, and exploring alternatives to Western financial systems. This reflects a growing desire among member states to assert their influence and reshape international relations in favour of a more balanced global order.











