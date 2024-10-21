



Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has expressed strong support for India's potential role as a mediator in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. He stated, "India certainly has the credibility" to facilitate discussions, emphasizing the importance of recognizing Ukraine's sovereignty and independence in any mediation efforts.





Cameron highlighted India's consistent neutral stance on the war and its advocacy for peaceful resolutions. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Ukraine and his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demonstrate India's commitment to dialogue as a means to achieve peace.





In addition to endorsing India's mediatory capabilities, Cameron also called for reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), arguing that India deserves a permanent seat due to its significant role in global governance. He described India as a "shining example" of economic growth, democracy, and environmental responsibility, which are crucial for addressing global challenges.





Cameron's remarks reflect a growing recognition of India's potential influence in international diplomacy, particularly in light of its active participation in global forums such as the Quad and G7.







