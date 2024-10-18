



Beirut: India on Friday dispatched the first tranche of 11 tons of medical supplies to Lebanon as part of a humanitarian effort to support the nation amid rising tensions and the ongoing conflict in southern Lebanon. A total of 33 tons of medical supplies are being sent.





Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson for the MEA, posted on X (formerly Twitter), "India sends humanitarian assistance to Lebanon. A total of 33 tons of medical supplies are being sent. The first tranche of 11 tons of medical supplies was dispatched today. The consignment comprises of a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including cardiovascular medications, NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics and anaesthetics."





According to the post, this is the first tranche of the 33-ton consignment, which includes cardiovascular medications, NSAIDs, anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics, and anaesthetics. The remaining supplies are expected to follow in the coming days, marking a significant step in India's commitment to aiding Lebanon during this crisis.





Amid escalating violence in southern Lebanon, India has reiterated its strong stance on the safety of United Nations peacekeepers, particularly the personnel stationed along the Blue Line, which separates Lebanon from Israel. With multiple attacks reported on UNIFIL premises, Jaiswal emphasised the nation's concern.





"We take the safety of peacekeepers very seriously. We have called for all action to be taken to maintain the safety of the UNIFIL premises," Jaiswal said during a press conference. India has further confirmed that none of its troops are stationed along the Blue Line but continues to monitor the situation closely.





India's response comes amid growing concerns over the safety of peacekeepers, especially following the recent injury of two Indonesian UNIFIL peacekeepers due to Israeli tank fire. The MEA issued a statement saying, "We are concerned at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line. We continue to monitor the situation closely."





The statement also reiterated that the "inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all, and appropriate measures taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate."





The situation has drawn international attention, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to withdraw peacekeeping forces, citing Hezbollah's growing influence in the region.





UNIFIL, which has been operational in the region since 1978, recently renewed its mandate for another year, stressing the importance of protecting its peacekeepers as violence continues to escalate in southern Lebanon.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







