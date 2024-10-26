



India has strongly criticized Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue during a recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, characterizing the move as "despicable, yet entirely predictable." This statement reflects India's ongoing frustration with Pakistan's persistent attempts to internationalize the Kashmir dispute.





Addressing the UN Security Council debate, India's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Parvathaneni Harish, said, "It is despicable, yet entirely predictable, that one delegation has chosen to indulge in mischievous provocation based on their pride and tested tactic of spreading misinformation and disinformation. It's completely misplaced to indulge in such political propaganda at this important annual debate. We are well aware that the condition of women belonging to minority communities, notably Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians in that country remains deplorable," he added.





During his address, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif compared the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to that of Palestine, calling for dialogue and urging India to reverse the abrogation of Article 370, which previously granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He accused India of escalating military tensions and promoting a "Hindu supremacist agenda" against Muslims in India.





In response, India reiterated its position that "terror and talks cannot go together." The Indian delegation emphasized that any dialogue must be predicated on an end to terrorism emanating from Pakistan. They dismissed Sharif's comments as a "mischievous provocation" meant to distract from Pakistan's internal issues.





His remarks came after Pakistan's representative in his remarks during the UNSC debate made references to Jammu and Kashmir.

"An estimated thousand women of these minority communities, as per data of the Human Rights Commission of that particular country, are subject to abduction, forced religious conversions, and forced marriages every year. Anyway, I could go on, but I end here," he added.

India thanked Switzerland for convening the crucial debate on women building peace in a changing environment and appreciated the insightful briefings by the Deputy Secretary General, the UN Women Executive Director, and civil society representatives.

"As we approach the 25th anniversary of Council Resolution 1325, India reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the Women, Peace and Security Agenda. We recognize that sustainable peace requires women's full equal, meaningful and safe participation at all levels of decision-making, including politics, governance, institution building, rule of law, the security sector and economic recovery. Needless to say, the economic and social well-being of the population in general, and women in particular, are integral to sustainable peace," Harish said.







