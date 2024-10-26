



Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have expressed significant concern over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine during the seventh round of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations held in New Delhi.





Both leaders condemned the humanitarian consequences of the war and reiterated the necessity for a "comprehensive, just, and lasting peace" that aligns with international law and respects sovereignty and territorial integrity.





In their joint statement, they emphasized that the "use or threat of use" of nuclear weapons in this context is "unacceptable," highlighting the importance of upholding international law. They also addressed the negative impacts of the war on global food and energy security, particularly affecting developing nations.





Additionally, Modi and Scholz condemned terrorism in all forms and called for collective action against terrorist networks. They underscored their commitment to enhancing the India-EU Strategic Partnership, which aims to promote security and sustainable development in a multipolar world.







