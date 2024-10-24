

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasized the transformative role of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) in reshaping global dynamics during his address at the 16th BRICS Summit. He articulated that BRICS symbolizes a significant shift away from the traditional world order, underscoring the emergence of a more multipolar global landscape.





Jaishankar noted that BRICS reflects the accelerated development of nations that have emerged from colonial rule, showcasing their socio-economic progress and newfound capabilities. He stated, “This economic, political and cultural rebalancing has now reached a point where we can contemplate real multi-polarity,” highlighting how BRICS serves as a platform for these nations to assert their interests and influence on the global stage.





The minister stressed the importance of establishing independent platforms to create a more equitable global order. He argued that strengthening such platforms is vital for minimizing reliance on traditional powers that may leverage their influence unduly. In this context, BRICS is positioned as a crucial player for the Global South, aiming to democratize the global economy by fostering local production capabilities and enhancing connectivity.





Jaishankar also called for reforming established institutions such as the United Nations Security Council and multilateral development banks, emphasizing that these institutions are outdated and need to adapt to current global realities. He highlighted India's initiatives during its G20 Presidency aimed at promoting these reforms and expressed optimism about Brazil continuing this agenda.





The minister pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the necessity for resilient supply chains and local production hubs. This sentiment resonates with many nations in the Global South, which aspire to develop their own production capabilities to reduce vulnerabilities in essential goods supply chains.





The Broader Implications of BRICS Expansion





The recent expansion of BRICS to include new members—Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—further illustrates its growing influence. This enlarged group now represents a significant portion of global GDP and trade, challenging existing Western-dominated institutions like the World Bank and IMF. The expansion aims not just at economic power but also at enhancing political representation for developing countries within international organizations.





As BRICS continues to evolve, it aims to create alternative financial mechanisms and trade networks that could diminish reliance on traditional Western economic structures. This shift is indicative of a broader trend towards de-dollarization and increased autonomy for emerging economies.





Jaishankar's remarks encapsulate a pivotal moment in international relations where BRICS stands as a testament to the changing world order. By advocating for multipolarity and reforming outdated institutions, BRICS seeks to empower nations from the Global South while reshaping global governance structures to reflect contemporary geopolitical realities.







