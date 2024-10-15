



The Indian and United States governments on Tuesday signed a deal worth ₹34,500 crore to acquire 31 Predator drones for the Indian armed forces. As part of the deal, India will also see the establishment of a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility for the General Atomics-manufactured drones in the country.





The agreement, inked under the foreign military sales framework, was signed in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 15, in the presence of senior defence and strategic officials from both nations.





In recent years, both countries have expanded their military and strategic partnerships, driven by shared concerns over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.





The timing of the deal—just weeks ahead of the US presidential elections—signals India's intent to further deepen ties with Washington, especially in the domain of high-tech military equipment.





The Predator MQ-9B drones, also known as "Hunter Killers," are a critical addition to India's defence apparatus, providing advanced surveillance and combat capabilities. These drones are capable of conducting extended missions, staying airborne for over 35 hours, and carrying precision-guided weaponry, including Hellfire missiles and 450 kg of bombs.





Last week, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the final approval for the purchase of the drones. The procurement follows over a year of discussions, with the Defence Ministry having initially approved the acquisition in June 2022.





The drones are being acquired under a government-to-government framework, ensuring direct negotiations between the Indian and US governments, which reduces complexities by avoiding intermediaries and ensures favourable terms for India.





The deal's success can be largely attributed to the efforts of Vivek Lall, the Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation, the American defence firm responsible for producing the MQ-9B drones. Lall played a key role in the negotiations and was present during the signing ceremony.





General Atomics has a long-standing relationship with India, having previously supplied various defence technologies, and this deal further cements their collaboration.





India's primary motivation for acquiring these drones is to strengthen its surveillance capabilities along its contentious borders, particularly with China. Tensions between the two nations have simmered for years, and India's ability to effectively monitor the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is a key factor in maintaining border security.





The long-endurance capability of the MQ-9B drones will allow Indian forces to maintain continuous surveillance over vast stretches of land, gathering critical intelligence that can inform military operations and prevent potential incursions.





Additionally, these drones offer offensive capabilities that could be leveraged in case of heightened conflict. The MQ-9B variant is equipped with advanced sensors and weapons systems that have proven effective in combat, including during the July 2022 operation in which a modified MQ-9B Reaper launched a Hellfire missile to eliminate al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul.





Of the 31 drones being procured, 15 will be Sea Guardian variants designed for the Indian Navy, while the remaining 16 will be Sky Guardians divided between the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







