Pallava Bagla of NDTV at the site





India's first fully robotic telescope is the GROWTH-India Telescope, located at the Indian Astronomical Observatory in Hanle, Ladakh.





This telescope is a joint project between the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, with support from the Department of Science and Technology and the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum.





The GROWTH-India telescope at Indian Astronomical Observatory in Ladakh captured a building sized asteroid as it approached closest to Earth.







