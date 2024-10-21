'India's First Fully Robotic Telescope Captures 'Building' Sized Asteroids Near Earth
Pallava Bagla of NDTV at the site
India's first fully robotic telescope is the GROWTH-India Telescope, located at the Indian Astronomical Observatory in Hanle, Ladakh.
This telescope is a joint project between the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, with support from the Department of Science and Technology and the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum.
The GROWTH-India telescope at Indian Astronomical Observatory in Ladakh captured a building sized asteroid as it approached closest to Earth.
