



Israel recently faced a significant missile attack from Iran, which involved the launch of approximately 200 ballistic missiles. This marked the largest assault of its kind in the ongoing conflict between the two nations. Israel's advanced missile defence systems, including the Arrow-2 and Arrow-3, were instrumental in intercepting many of these missiles, demonstrating their effectiveness in countering such threats .





In comparison, India has developed its own sophisticated missile defence system, known as the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) program. This system is designed to intercept and destroy incoming ballistic missiles both inside (endo-atmospheric) and outside (Exo-atmospheric) the Earth's atmosphere.





India's BMD consists of a two-tier structure:





India's BMD system is structured in two layers: the Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) for high-altitude interception and the Advanced Area Defence (AAD) for lower altitude threats. This dual-layer approach allows India to engage missiles at different phases of their trajectory—boost, midcourse, and terminal phases.





The BMD system incorporates advanced technologies such as long-range sensors and a network-centric command and control infrastructure. The indigenous development of these technologies enhances India's self-reliance in defence capabilities. The system reportedly has a high kill probability, with claims of up to 99.8% effectiveness based on past tests.





Phase-I: The current BMD system can intercept ballistic missiles with ranges up to 2,000 - 3,000 kilometers as part of Phase-I, which has been deployed to protect major cities like New Delhi and Mumbai.





Prithvi Air Defence Vehicle (PAD)/Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV): For Exo-atmospheric interception at altitudes of 50-180 km.





Ashwin Advanced Air Defence (AAD): For endo-atmospheric interception at altitudes of 20-40 km.





Phase-II: Aims to intercept missiles with ranges over 5,000 km, including the development of new interceptors like AD-2 for intermediate-range threats. The Phase-II interceptor missiles are designed for both Endo-atmospheric and low Exo-atmospheric interception. They utilize a two-stage solid propulsion system, enhancing their effectiveness against long-range ballistic missiles. The ongoing development of the AD-1 and AD-2 interceptors aims to improve interception capabilities further.





Sea-Based BMD Capabilities: A significant recent advancement is the successful testing of a sea-based interceptor missile, which positions India among a select group of nations with naval BMD capabilities. This development enhances India's strategic flexibility in maritime defence operations.





The BMD system incorporates a network-centric warfare architecture, featuring long-range sensors, low-latency communication systems, and advanced command and control centres. This integration allows for real-time tracking and engagement of incoming threats, improving response times and accuracy.





Despite these advancements, experts suggest that India still faces challenges in fully operationalizing its BMD system. Effective deployment requires an overlapping network of early-warning sensors and reliable command structures similar to those of countries with mature BMD systems like the US and Russia.





In April 2023, India successfully conducted a flight trial for a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile, enhancing its naval capabilities in missile defence. This positions India among a select group of nations with such technology.





India's Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) Program is a strategic initiative aimed at safeguarding the nation from missile threats, particularly from neighbouring countries like Pakistan and China. Launched after the Kargil War in 2000, the program has evolved significantly, showcasing India's commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities through indigenous technology and international collaboration.





The BMD Program is crucial for several reasons, India follows a 'No First Use' nuclear policy, making a robust BMD essential for retaliatory capabilities in the event of a nuclear attack. With increasing missile capabilities from neighbouring countries, particularly China’s advancements in missile technology, India’s BMD serves as a countermeasure to maintain strategic stability in the region. The program emphasizes indigenous development of missile technologies, reducing dependence on foreign systems while enhancing national security.





While Israel's missile defence systems have been tested in real conflict scenarios and proven effective against Iranian missile threats, India's BMD program represents a significant technological achievement, although it has not yet been tested in actual combat situations. Both countries are advancing their capabilities to counter ballistic missile threats, reflecting their respective security needs in a volatile regional landscape.





