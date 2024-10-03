



Zen Technologies (Zen), a leading player in the defence technology sector, has secured an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) worth ₹46 crores from the Ministry of Defence. The contract, inclusive of 18 per cent GST, is set for five years and involves the maintenance of simulators designed and developed by Zen.





This contract aims to strengthen Zen’s long-standing partnership with the Ministry of Defence, reaffirming its position as a trusted provider of advanced defence solutions. The AMC ensures that Zen will continue to maintain high operational standards for the simulators used by India’s defence forces, enabling seamless training and readiness for the nation's military personnel.





The contract win highlights Zen's robust capabilities in meeting the rigorous demands of defence operations through its cutting-edge simulator technology. With this agreement, Zen further cements its leadership in the defence simulation industry, which plays a crucial role in modern military preparedness.





Founded in Hyderabad, Zen Technologies has built a reputation over three decades, providing state-of-the-art military training simulators and anti-drone systems. The company operates a dedicated Research and Development (R&D) facility recognised by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. Zen’s focus on innovation is evidenced by its over 155 patent filings, with more than 75 already granted. Zen has shipped over 1,000 training systems globally, demonstrating its expertise and commitment to advancing military training solutions worldwide.





