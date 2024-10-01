



BEIRUT: Hezbollah fighters are primed to confront any Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon, the group's deputy leader Naim Qassem said on Monday in his first public speech since Israeli airstrikes killed its veteran chief Hassan Nasrallah last week.





Israel will not achieve its goals, he said. "We will face any possibility and we are ready if the Israelis decide to enter by land and the resistance forces are ready for a ground engagement," he said in an address from an undisclosed location.





He was speaking as Israeli airstrikes on targets in Beirut and elsewhere in Lebanon continued, extending a two-week long wave of attacks that has eliminated several Hezbollah commanders but also killed about 1,000 Lebanese and forced one million to flee their homes, according to the Lebanese government.





"We will choose a secretary-general for the party at the earliest opportunity...and we will fill the leadership and positions on a permanent basis," Qassem said.





Hours before Hezbollah's Qassem spoke, Hamas said an Israeli airstrike killed its leader in Lebanon, Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, along with his wife, son and daughter in the southern city of Tyre on Monday. Israeli air force said: "Overnight ... the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Fatah Sharif, head of the Lebanon branch in the Hamas terrorist organisation," the military said in a statement.





Sharif "was responsible for coordinating Hamas' terror activities in Lebanon with Hezbollah operatives. He was also responsible for Hamas' efforts in Lebanon to recruit operatives and acquire weapons," the statement said.





"He led the Hamas terrorist organisation's force build-up efforts in Lebanon and operated to advance Hamas' interests in Lebanon, both politically and militarily," it added.





Another faction, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said three of its leaders died in a strike in Beirut's Kola district - the first such hit inside the city limits.





In his speech, Qassem said Hezbollah's fighters had continued to fire rockets as deep as 150 km into Israeli territory and were ready to face any possible Israeli ground incursion. Israel says it will do whatever it takes to return its citizens to evacuated communities on its northern border safely. It has not ruled out a ground invasion and its troops have been training for one.





The latest actions indicated Israel has no intention of slowing down its offensive even after eliminating Nasrallah, who was Iran's most powerful ally in its "Axis of Resistance" against Israeli and US influence in the region.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







