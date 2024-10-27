



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently updated its timelines for two significant upcoming space missions. According to ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space, is now scheduled for launch in 2026. Meanwhile, the Chandrayaan-4 mission, intended to be a lunar sample return mission, is likely to take place in 2028.





The Gaganyaan mission represents India's first attempt at sending humans into space.





It is part of a broader initiative to enhance India's capabilities in human spaceflight and long-duration missions.





Originally planned for an earlier date, the Gaganyaan mission has been rescheduled to 2026 due to various developmental and logistical considerations.





Chandrayaan-4 will focus on developing and demonstrating critical technologies necessary for future crewed lunar missions, including safe landing and sample collection from the Moon.





This mission is crucial as it lays the groundwork for India's goal of landing astronauts on the Moon by 2040.





The launch of Chandrayaan-4 is now anticipated in 2028, following its approval by the Indian government. It will involve complex operations including multiple launches and docking maneuvers in space.





In addition to these missions, ISRO is also preparing for a joint lunar exploration mission with Japan, named Chandrayaan-5, which will occur after 2028. This mission aims to further enhance India's capabilities in space exploration and scientific research.







