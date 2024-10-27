



ISRO is set to develop a lander module for the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX), also referred to as Chandrayaan-5. This mission is a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The primary objective of LUPEX is to explore the Moon's south polar region, particularly focusing on the permanently shadowed areas that are believed to contain water ice.





Mission Overview





Launch Timeline: The mission is planned for 2026-2028.

Total Launch Mass: Approximately 6,000 kg.

Payload Capacity: The lander will carry a rover weighing around 3,350 kg, with the rover itself having a payload capacity of about 350 kg.





Technical Specifications





ISRO is responsible for the design and engineering of the lander, which will incorporate advanced technologies for precision landing and lunar exploration. This includes a new engine developed by ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, which will also be used in future crewed lunar missions.





The rover will be equipped with various scientific instruments aimed at analyzing lunar regolith and searching for water. It will also have capabilities for drilling up to 1.5 meters below the surface.





The mission aims to:





1. Water Prospecting: Determine both the quantity and quality of water ice in the lunar south polar region.

2. Surface Exploration: Utilize advanced technologies for vehicular transport and survival during lunar nights.

3. International Collaboration: The mission may involve payloads from other space agencies, enhancing its scientific scope and international cooperation.





This mission represents a significant step in ISRO's lunar exploration efforts, building on the successes of previous missions like Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3, which have already provided valuable data about the Moon's surface and its resources.







