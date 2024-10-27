



India is on track to establish its own space station, named the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS), by the year 2035. This ambitious project is spearheaded by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and aims to enhance India’s capabilities in space exploration and research.





The BAS will consist of five modules, which include:





- A Base Module (BAS-1) - A Core Module - A Science Laboratory - Two Working Units





ISRO plans to launch the first module, the Base Module, by 2028 using an LVM-3 rocket. This initial module will weigh approximately 52 tonnes and will be uncrewed at first, focusing on testing critical technologies related to life support and crew facilities. Following successful tests, it will eventually support human missions.





Mission Integration





The development of the BAS is closely linked with ISRO's ongoing Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space for the first time. The Gaganyaan program will include several precursor missions that will help validate technologies necessary for operating the space station. The government has allocated significant funding to ensure that these missions are successful, with a total budget of ₹20,193 crore for Gaganyaan and its associated projects.





The establishment of a space station is expected to position India as a significant player in the global space sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that this initiative would not only facilitate scientific research but also transform India into a commercial hub for space activities. The Indian space economy is projected to grow significantly, aiming for a five-fold increase to reach $40 billion within the next decade.





In addition to the space station, India has set its sights on further ambitious goals, including a crewed lunar mission planned for 2040. This mission aims to land an Indian astronaut on the Moon using indigenous technology.





Overall, India's commitment to developing its own space station by 2035 marks a pivotal moment in its journey toward becoming a leader in space exploration and technology.





Bharatiya Antriksha Station Plans In Motion



In September, the Union Cabinet approved India's fourth mission to the Moon and authorised the construction of the first unit of BAS by 2028. The government aims to have an Indian space station by 2035 and an Indian landing on the Moon by 2040. The Cabinet's approval of BAS-1's first module marks the beginning of this ambitious journey.







