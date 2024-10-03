



Tel Aviv: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has wished people on the occasion of the Jewish New Year and affirmed that "it will be a year of total victory."





In a post on X, Netanyahu stated, "It will be a year of total victory. Happy New Year to the people of Israel."





Netanyahu also shared a video statement on X. While sharing his video statement on X, he said that Israel is in the middle of war against "Iran's axil of evil." He said that "Iran's axil of evil" wants to destroy Israel and vowed that "this will not happen."





In a post on X, the Israeli PM stated, "I would like to send my condolences from the bottom of my heart to the families of our heroes who fell today in Lebanon. God bless their blood. May their memory be blessed. We are in the middle of a tough war against Iran's axis of evil, which seeks to destroy us. This will not happen - because we will stand together, and with God's help - we will win together. We will return our abductees in the south, we will return our residents in the north, we will guarantee the eternity of Israel."





Earlier in the day, Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the heads of the security establishment at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.





In a post on X, the Israel Prime Minister's Office stated, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a consultation with the heads of the security establishment, this afternoon, at the Kirya in Tel Aviv."





His meeting with the security heads comes at a time when the situation in West Asia escalated following Iran's launch of nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel.





Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Russia notes the United Nations General Assembly's broad consensus in favour of immediate ceasefire. She said that only US and Israel oppose it.





In a post on X, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The unprecedented bloodshed in the Arab-Israeli conflict zone needs a decisive response from the global community We note the UN General Assembly's broad consensus in favour of an immediate #ceasefire Only two countries -- Israel and the US -- oppose it."





Referring to Iran's missile strikes on Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Iran made a big mistake, and it would pay for it. At the start of the Security Cabinet Meeting, Netanyahu said that whoever attacks them, they will counterattack.





In a post on X, he said, "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it."





A day after Iran targeted Israel with a rocket barrage, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) called on Lebanese civilians in two dozen villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately.





"Hezbollah's activity forces the IDF to act against it. The IDF does not wish to harm you. For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately. Anyone who is near Hezbollah operatives, their facilities, or their weapons, puts themselves at risk," Colonel Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, said in a statement on X.





The Israeli military said it will update the civilians when they can return. On Tuesday, the Israeli military issued similar orders to 28 other villages in southern Lebanon.





In the latest update, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that more than 150 terrorist infrastructure sites have been destroyed in airstrikes, including Hezbollah's headquarters, weapon storage facilities and rocket launchers.





Sharing the latest update on X, IDF stated, "150+ terrorist infrastructure sites have been destroyed in air strikes, including Hezbollah's HQ, weapon storage facilities and rocket launchers."





"In cooperation with the IAF, our troops have eliminated terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure through precision-guided munitions and close-range engagements. Here is Hezbollah attack infrastructure, which included a rocket launcher, explosive stockpiles, and additional military equipment that our forces located and destroyed," it added.





