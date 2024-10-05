



Kotri: The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), a Sindh rights organization, held a demonstration in front of the Kotri Press Club. The members of JSFM, after patrolling in areas of Kotri city, reached the Kotri Press Club chanting loud slogans related to denouncing religious extremism and stopping the construction of a dam on the Indus River at Kotri Jamshoro.





JSFM's top leaders Zubair Sindhi, Amar Azadi, Farhan Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi, Murk Sindhu, and Hoshu Sindhi, along with Chairman Sohail Abro, addressed workers during the protest addressed workers on Friday, stating that "Under a state agenda, a storm of religious extremism has been created in all of Sindh. Fatwa-givers have been spread everywhere and the peace of Sindh is being disturbed by creating a situation of war. Behind this whole conspiracy is the imperialism and state agenda of the Punjab province."





JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro also claimed, "Recently, the President of Pakistan, Asif Zardari, approved six canals in the area and took fifty million acres of land from Sindh, which was given to the Pakistan Army. We strongly condemn and demand to withdraw this decision. This decision is a violation of the law of Arsa and a fraud on the Indus River, which will affect the whole of Sindh. Fifty lakh acres of corporate farming in the custody of the Pakistani military is not acceptable to us in any way. We demand that the land be distributed among the landless farmers".





The statement of JSFM leaders further added that Sindh is the historical homeland of six million people and according to international laws, the province has the protection of national rights. We request the Punjab province to stop conspiracies against Sindh. Additionally, Abro also appealed to the Sindhi nation to fight unitedly against religious extremism in Sindh and the process of building six canals from the Indus River by giving proof of national unity.





The JSFM leaders also urged international human rights bodies like the United Nations and the international superpowers to support the struggle of Sindh and hold the Pakistani state accountable for its human rights atrocities.





