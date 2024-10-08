

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) called on the Indian Air Force (IAF) to realign it to meet the present and future requirements as the global security environment is in a state of constant flux.

The ongoing conflicts have demonstrated the requirement to have a strong and capable Air Force. Therefore, there is a need for the IAF to be prepared to meet any contingency that challenges our national interest, he said.





After reviewing the Parade at the Air Force Station in Tambaram near here, on the occasion of the 92nd Annual Day celebrations of the IAF, he said, "Adopting the latest technology along with innovative and out-of-the-box thinking will play a decisive role in today's multi-domain environment."





Indian Air Force Day: National Recognition And Greetings





Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized the bravery of IAF personnel, extending his greetings on Air Force Day. He praised their courage and professionalism, stating, "Air Force Day greetings to our brave air warriors. Our Air Force is admired for their courage and professionalism. Their role in protecting our nation is extremely commendable."





Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the air warriors, declaring, "The valour of our air warriors has roared in the skies, safeguarding the sovereignty of our nation every moment with their courage, patriotism, and sacrifice. Salutes to the Bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice to protect the honour of the nation."





A Unified Celebration





This year, the Indian Air Force celebrates its anniversary under the theme 'Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar' (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant). This theme underscores the force's commitment to protecting India's airspace and highlights the growing emphasis on self-reliance in defence capabilities.





The IAF's official handle on X stated, "On the occasion of its 92nd Anniversary, the Indian Air Force extends heartfelt greetings to all Air Warriors, DSC personnel, civilians, NCEs, and their families who stand strong behind them. Their courage, commitment, and excellence continue to inspire the nation."





Support From Political Leaders





In addition to the Prime Minister and Home Minister, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared his respects on Air Force Day, stating, "On Air Force Day, my heartfelt respect to the brave men and women of the Indian Air Force. Your unwavering dedication keeps our skies safe and our spirits high. We are forever indebted to your selfless service and sacrifices. Jai Hind."





Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his gratitude, posting, "On the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force, we extend our greetings and felicitations to all the air warriors, personnel, veterans and their families and wish them success in all their future endeavours."





Celebrating A Historic Legacy





Air Force Day, celebrated every year on October 8, honours the establishment of the IAF in 1932. Initially created as an auxiliary force under British rule, the IAF began its operational journey with its first official flight on April 1, 1933. Over the decades, it has transformed into one of the world's most formidable air forces, significantly contributing to military operations and humanitarian missions.





The celebration of Air Force Day serves as a reminder of the bravery and dedication of IAF personnel. Their commitment to protecting India's sovereignty and their engagement in disaster relief operations highlight the vital role they play in national security. The nation honours the sacrifices of these servicemen and women, who continue to uphold the dignity and integrity of the Indian Air Force.





