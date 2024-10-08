



India's space agency, ISRO, is advancing its capabilities with plans for a third launch pad at Sriharikota and the development of a Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), internally known as the "SOORYA" project. This initiative aims to enhance India's space exploration and commercial launch capabilities.





The third launch pad is essential due to the distinct configuration of the NGLV, which differs from existing rockets like the PSLV and GSLV. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath confirmed that this expansion is necessary to accommodate the new rocket's requirements.





A dedicated team has been formed to oversee the NGLV project, which includes experts from various ISRO programs. The project will focus on integrating advanced technologies and ensuring efficient production processes.





Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV)





The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Modi has approved the development of Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), that will be a significant step towards the Government’s vision of establishing & operating the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and towards developing capability for Indian Crewed Landing on the Moon by 2040. NGLV will have 3 times the present payload capability with 1.5 times the cost compared to LVM-3, and will also have reusability resulting in low-cost access to space and modular green propulsion systems.

The goals of the Indian space program during the Amrit Kaal require a new generation of human rated launch vehicles with high payload capability & reusability. Hence, the development of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) is taken up which is designed to have a maximum payload capability of 30 tons to Low Earth Orbit, which also has a reusable first stage. Currently, India has achieved self-reliance in space transportation systems to launch satellites up to 10 tonne to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and 4 tonne to Geo-Synchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) through the currently operational PSLV, GSLV, LVM3 & SSLV launch vehicles.

The NGLV development project will be implemented with maximal participation from the Indian industry, who is also expected to invest in the manufacturing capacity at the outset itself, thereby allowing a seamless transition to the operational phase subsequent to the development. NGLV will be demonstrated with three development flights (D1, D2 & D3) with a target of 96 months (8 years) for the completion of the development phase.

The total fund approved is ₹8240.00 Crore and includes the development costs, three developmental flights, essential facility establishment, Program Management and Launch Campaign.





The NGLV is designed as a three-stage vehicle capable of carrying payloads up to 10 tons to Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO), significantly surpassing the capacity of existing rockets.





A key feature of the NGLV is its reusability, which aims to reduce launch costs. Initial estimates suggest a target cost of approximately $1,900 per kg for reusable configurations, compared to $3,000/kg for expendable models.





The NGLV will incorporate vertical take-off and landing capabilities, allowing for recovery both on land and at sea. This dual recovery approach could further enhance cost efficiency and operational flexibility.





Leap Towards Bharatiya Antariksh Station

The development of NGLV will enable national & commercial missions including launch of human spaceflight missions to Bharatiya Antariksh Station, Lunar/inter-planetary exploration missions along with communication & earth observation satellite constellations to Low Earth Orbit that will benefit the entire space ecosystem in the country. This project will boost the Indian space ecosystem in terms of capability and capacity.





The first launch of the NGLV is tentatively scheduled for 2034-2035, with initial flights planned as early as 2031. This timeline aligns with ISRO's broader vision to establish an Indian space station by 2035, leveraging the NGLV's capabilities for future missions including human spaceflight and deep space exploration.





ISRO plans to collaborate closely with the Indian private sector for manufacturing and operational support, fostering a more robust domestic aerospace industry.





This strategic expansion not only positions India as a competitive player in the global space market but also supports its long-term ambitions in space exploration and technology development.





