



Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha recently expressed concerns regarding Pakistan's actions in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the wake of a deadly terror attack in Gagangeer, Ganderbal district. During a Police Martyrs' Day function, he stated that Pakistan appears frustrated due to the peaceful elections held in the region, which he believes have led to recent violent incidents aimed at destabilizing the area.





Sinha emphasized that Pakistan is attempting to disrupt peace by targeting innocent lives, highlighting the need for improved counter-insurgency operations and vigilance against drug smuggling.





The L-G's remarks came a day after a terror attack resulted in the deaths of a local doctor and six non-local laborers, marking a significant escalation in violence. Sinha urged law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the attack and ensure justice for the victims' families. He also paid tribute to security personnel who have lost their lives in service, asserting that their sacrifices are vital for national security and development.





Sinha's comments reflect ongoing tensions and the complex security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, where efforts for peace are often challenged by external threats.











