



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, emphasizing the strong ties between India and Bhutan. During their meeting, Modi referred to Bhutan as India's "special friend," highlighting the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between the two nations. He expressed optimism about the future of their bilateral relations, stating that their collaboration would continue to strengthen over time.





In a post on X, Modi expressed his pleasure in meeting Tobgay, reinforcing the sentiment of friendship and collaboration. Tobgay reciprocated by thanking the Indian government and people for their consistent goodwill and cooperation, and he reaffirmed Bhutan's commitment to strengthening their special bond.





During the visit, Tobgay also engaged with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, discussing ways to deepen bilateral ties and explore new avenues for regional cooperation 24. Additionally, Tobgay participated in a demonstration of a green hydrogen-run bus, highlighting a commitment to sustainable mobility and environmental initiatives.







