



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez held a significant roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat, ahead of the inauguration of the Tata-Airbus aircraft assembly facility. This event marks a pivotal moment in India's defence manufacturing landscape, as it involves the establishment of the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in the country.





The facility will manufacture the C-295 transport aircraft, with a total of 56 units planned—16 to be supplied directly from Spain and 40 to be produced in India at this new facility. The assembly line is expected to roll out its first aircraft by September 2026 and complete all deliveries by August 2031.





The roadshow stretched approximately 2.5 kilometers from Vadodara Airport to the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) campus. It featured cultural performances and was attended by local residents who expressed their enthusiasm for the international collaboration and its potential benefits for local employment and industry.





This initiative is part of India's broader "Make in India" strategy, aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities in defence. The facility will encompass a complete ecosystem for aircraft lifecycle management, including manufacturing, assembly, testing, and maintenance.





Prime Minister Sanchez's visit is notable as it marks the first by a Spanish President to India in nearly two decades. Both leaders are expected to engage in discussions that could further enhance bilateral ties between India and Spain, particularly in defence and aerospace sectors.





Sanchez will later visit Mumbai to meet with industry leaders, participate in the Spain-India Forum, and explore Bollywood collaborations. He hopes to encourage stronger ties with Indian businesses and the entertainment industry.







