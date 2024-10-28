



The Indian Navy is actively leading the charge in indigenization and innovation within the defence sector, currently managing over 262 projects focused on design and development. Of these, 171 projects are specifically being executed under the Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme, which was launched in 2018 to promote self-reliance in defence technology by engaging start-ups and innovators.





262 projects are in various stages of evaluation.





Out of these, 171 projects are contracted under the iDEX initiative, which aims to foster a robust ecosystem for defence innovation by providing funding and support to start-ups and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in developing advanced technologies.





Recent initiatives, such as the DefConnect 4.0 event, have seen a financial commitment of ₹132.5 crore towards innovation efforts within the Indian Navy. This includes funding for projects aimed at enhancing indigenous capabilities across various domains including propulsion, power generation, weapons, and sensors.





Focus Areas





The Indian Navy's indigenization efforts are concentrated on several key areas:





Propulsion Systems: Development of engines and related technologies to enhance naval mobility.

Power Generation: Innovations aimed at improving energy efficiency and sustainability onboard vessels.

Weapons Systems: Focus on indigenous development of sensors and armaments to bolster naval defence capabilities.





iDEX Initiative





The iDEX platform serves as a critical framework for enhancing India's defence capabilities through innovation. Key objectives include:





By reducing dependence on foreign technology and fostering domestic production capabilities. Over 9,000 applications have been received from start-ups for various challenges under iDEX, showcasing a vibrant ecosystem for defence innovation.





The initiative supports the creation of prototypes that can be integrated into existing military frameworks, ensuring that innovations meet the specific needs of the armed forces.





The Indian Navy's proactive approach in spearheading over 250 design and development projects underscores its commitment to indigenization and innovation. By leveraging frameworks like iDEX, it aims not only to enhance operational capabilities but also to build a sustainable defense manufacturing base within India. This strategic focus is crucial for maintaining operational readiness in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.







