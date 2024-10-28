Avro HS 748 medium-sized turboprop airliner developed by Hawker Siddeley of the UK





The C-295 military transport aircraft is set to play a crucial role in modernizing the Indian Air Force (IAF) by replacing its aging Avro fleet.





In September 2021, India formalized a contract with Airbus for the acquisition of 56 C-295 aircraft at a cost of ₹21,935 crore. This includes 16 aircraft to be delivered in 'fly-away' condition from Spain and 40 to be manufactured in India by TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) at a new facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.





The Vadodara facility is expected to be fully operational by November 2024, with the first Indian-made C-295 scheduled to roll out in September 2026. The remaining 39 aircraft are set for delivery by August 2031.





The program aims for significant indigenization, with plans for about 13,000 of the 14,000 parts used in the aircraft to be manufactured in India. The indigenization level is expected to rise from 48% in the first batch of aircraft to around 75% in later deliveries.





The project is anticipated to create approximately 600 direct jobs and over 3,000 indirect jobs, along with additional medium-skill employment opportunities within India's aerospace sector.





Airbus will provide spares support for ten years and a performance-based logistics contract for five years, ensuring high operational availability of the fleet.





Discussions are ongoing regarding the procurement of an additional 15 C-295 aircraft for maritime surveillance purposes, further extending the operational capabilities of the IAF.





C-295 Improve The IAF's Operational Capabilities





The induction of the C-295 aircraft into the Indian Air Force (IAF) significantly enhances its operational capabilities across various dimensions. The C-295 is a versatile, new-generation tactical airlift aircraft with a payload capacity of 9.5 tons. It can operate on short and unpaved runways, making it suitable for diverse operational environments. It can carry up to 71 troops or various cargo configurations.





Enhanced Tactical Airlift Capability: Increased Payload and Capacity





The C-295 can carry up to 9 tons of cargo or accommodate 71 troops, which is a substantial upgrade from the Avro-748 fleet it replaces. This increased capacity allows for more efficient transport of personnel and equipment, especially in remote or challenging environments.

Versatile Mission Profiles





The C-295 is designed for a wide range of missions beyond standard troop and cargo transport. It can perform:





Medical evacuations, equipped to carry stretchers and medical personnel Airdrops of paratroops and supplies, enhancing airborne operational capabilities Disaster response and maritime patrol duties, making it adaptable to various operational scenarios. Short Take-off and Landing (STOL) Capabilities: The C-295 features excellent STOL characteristics, allowing it to operate from short and unpaved airstrips. This capability is crucial for operations in remote areas where larger aircraft may not be able to land Low-Level Flight Characteristics: Designed for low-level flight, the C-295 can fly at speeds as slow as 110 knots. This ability is particularly beneficial for tactical missions, providing support for para-jumpers and troops operating in difficult terrains





Indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite





All C-295 aircraft will be equipped with an indigenous electronic warfare suite developed by Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited. This enhances the aircraft's survivability in contested environments, providing critical support during missions. The integration of modern avionics improves navigation, communication, and mission planning capabilities, ensuring that the IAF can operate effectively in diverse operational contexts.





Replacement of Aging Fleet





The C-295 will replace the aging Avro-748 fleet, which has been in service for over six decades. This transition not only modernizes the IAF's transport capabilities but also aligns with India's broader defence modernization goals under the 'Make in India' initiative.





The production of 40 C-295 aircraft in India by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) marks a significant step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. This initiative is expected to stimulate local aerospace industries and create thousands of jobs.







