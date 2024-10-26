



External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar recently met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock following the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) held in New Delhi on October 25, 2024. This meeting was part of ongoing high-level engagements between India and Germany, focusing on enhancing their strategic partnership.





Jaishankar and Baerbock reviewed the comprehensive bilateral relationship, emphasizing areas such as trade, defence, and security. They discussed the potential for increased cooperation in various sectors, including sustainable development and technology.





The ministers exchanged views on pressing global matters, including the situations in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as developments in the Indo-Pacific region. They highlighted the importance of collaboration on these issues given both countries' active roles on the international stage.





Jaishankar noted that trade between India and Germany is approximately $30 billion annually, with significant potential for growth. He mentioned plans for India to establish new industrial zones, which could present further opportunities for German investment.





The discussion also touched on the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement signed during Baerbock's visit to India in December 2022, which aims to facilitate the movement of skilled workers between the two nations.





Looking ahead, both ministers expressed optimism about upcoming events, including the Asia Pacific Conference of German Businesses scheduled for November 2024 in New Delhi. They also discussed the importance of strengthening defence ties through joint exercises and potential collaborations in defence industries.







