



In a interview with the Times of India, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the significant role Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could play in influencing the resolution of the ongoing Ukraine war. Zelenskyy stated, “PM Modi can influence the end of the Ukraine war. This is the huge value of him in any conflict”. He expressed optimism about the possibility of India hosting negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, underscoring that such discussions would need to align with Ukraine's framework due to the war being fought on its territory.





Zelenskyy highlighted the urgency of international support as Ukrainian forces face increasing pressure from Russian advances, particularly in the Donbas region. He noted that with upcoming U.S. presidential elections potentially impacting military aid to Ukraine, it is crucial for nations like India to take a more active role.





Moreover, Zelenskyy called for concrete actions from Modi, urging him to leverage his influence to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children reportedly deported to Russia. He articulated that actions such as blocking Russian economic resources and military capabilities would significantly weaken Moscow's ability to sustain its military operations.







