



Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is scheduled to visit China next month, with discussions likely focused on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This visit is anticipated to take place between mid-November and mid-December 2024, as preparations for the trip are already underway.





Oli's upcoming visit is significant as it marks a continuation of Nepal's efforts to strengthen its economic ties with China, particularly in the context of the BRI, which aims to enhance infrastructure and connectivity across Asia. The Prime Minister has previously emphasized Nepal's commitment to maintaining balanced relations with both India and China, asserting that the country does not allow its territory to be used against either neighbour.





This visit follows a pattern of previous engagements between Nepal and China, where bilateral discussions have led to various agreements aimed at fostering cooperation in trade, infrastructure development, and other sectors. As Oli prepares for this visit, it reflects his administration's inclination towards deeper collaboration with China amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics in the region.







