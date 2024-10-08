



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Monday and discussed ways to improve economic linkages, connectivity and cultural connect.





In a post on X, PM Modi said he was delighted to welcome the Maldives President. "I am delighted to welcome President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu to India. During our talks today, we discussed ways to improve economic linkages, connectivity, cultural connect and also cooperation in sectors like climate change, water resources, agriculture, fisheries and more."





PM Modi and President Muizzu held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House. Following the bilateral meeting, the two leaders also held delegation-level talks.





The two countries released 'India and Maldives: A Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership' after talks between PM Modi and Maldives President. The document talked of cooperation in a range of areas including defence and trade.





Taking into account the progress of ongoing developmental partnership projects, which have already brought tangible benefits to the people of Maldives, the two sides decided to work together in advancing the developmental partnership, as per needs and requirements of Maldives, across areas, including ports, airports, housing, hospitals, roads networks, sports facilities, schools and water and sewerage.





India will provide assistance to the Maldives in addressing the housing challenges and to accelerate the ongoing social housing projects supported by its assistance.





India will extend full support for the timely completion of the flagship Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP), and to undertake a feasibility study to connect the islands of Thilafushi and Giraavaru as an extension.





The two countries agreed to collaborate in the development of a state-of-the-art commercial port at Thilafushi island in order to de-congest the Male port and provide enhanced cargo handling capacity at Thilafushi.





They agreed to also explore collaboration for development of transshipment facilities and bunkering services contributing towards Maldives Economic Gateway project at Ihavandhippolhu and Gaadhoo islands of Maldives;





The two countries agreed to jointly work in harnessing the full potential of Hanimaadhoo and Gan airports that are being developed with Indian assistance as well as other airports of Maldives. Towards this end, both sides will also consider measures to strengthen air connectivity, attract investments and collaborate for efficient management of these airports;





The two countries also agreed to jointly work in establishing "Agriculture Economic Zone" and tourism investments in Haa Dhaalu atoll and fish processing and canning facility at Haa Alifu atoll with Indian assistance and to further expand through additional financing the successful High Impact Community Development Projects to take the India-Maldives people-centric development partnership to every part of Maldives.





In view of significant untapped potential for bilateral trade & investment, the two sides agreed to initiate discussions on a Bilateral Free Trade Agreement focusing on trade in goods and services between the two countries and to operationalize the settlement of trade transactions between India and Maldives in local currencies with an aim to deepen trade linkages and to reduce dependency on foreign currencies.





The two countries agreed to promote bilateral investments and closer engagements between the two business chambers and entities. Steps shall be taken for disseminating information relating to investment opportunities and to improve ease of doing business





The two sides agreed to support the efforts of Maldives towards diversification of its economy by strengthening cooperation in the areas of agriculture, fisheries, oceanography and blue economy, including through establishment of academic linkages and expanding research & development cooperation;





They also agreed to enhance efforts to boost tourism between the two countries through marketing campaigns and collaborative efforts.





