



Vientiane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith on Friday and expressed India's commitment to further deepen the close partnership between the two nations.





In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi met President Thongloun Sisoulith of Lao PDR in Vientiane today. Underscoring the historical India - Laos civilizational ties, PM conveyed our commitment to further deepen the close partnership between the two countries.





PM Modi also met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of East Asia Summit in Laos.





"Glad to have met President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit this morning," PM Modi posted on X.





Earlier in the day, he held a meeting with his Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and ways to forge closer regional cooperation through BIMSTEC.





The talks between the two leaders focused on how to improve trade ties between India and Thailand and boost cultural linkages.





In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Met PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Lao PDR. Thailand is a deeply valued friend of India's. Our talks were focused on how to improve trade ties between our nations and to boost cultural linkages. We also see great scope in sectors like defence, shipping, digital innovations and more."





PM Modi congratulated Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on assuming office, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release. She also extended greetings to PM Modi on assuming third term in office.





MEA stated that India's ties with Thailand are an important pillar of India's 'Act East' policy, which marks 10 years this year and India's Vision of the Indo-Pacific.





In a press release, MEA stated, "The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in a range of areas. They also exchanged views on ways to forge closer cooperation in sub-regional, regional, and multilateral fora. In this context, they discussed strengthening regional cooperation through BIMSTEC."





MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also mentioned details regarding the meeting between PM Modi and Paetongtarn Shinawatra on X.





"An important pillar of India's Act East policy. PM @narendramodi met PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Thailand @ingshin, on the sidelines of East Asia Summit in Vientiane today. The leaders exchanged views on areas of India-Thailand bilateral relations and ways to forge closer regional cooperation through BIMSTEC," Jaiswal posted on X.





PM Modi, who was the first leader to speak at the 19th East Asia Summit following the host and the incoming chair Laos, has termed the Summit as an "important pillar" of India's Act East Policy. He stressed that the revival of Nalanda was India's commitment given at the earlier East Asia Summit.





In his address at the East Asia Summit, PM Modi said India has always supported ASEAN unity and centrality and that ASEAN is at the centre of India's Indo-Pacific vision as well as Quad cooperation.





PM Modi said, "The revival of Nalanda was our commitment given in the East Asia Summit. In June this year, we have fulfilled it by inaugurating the new campus of Nalanda University. I invite all the countries present here to the Heads of Higher Education Conclave to be held in Nalanda. The East Asia Summit is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy."





He congratulated his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone for organising the East Asia Summit well and conveyed his best wishes to the upcoming chair Malaysia. He assured full support to Malaysia for their successful Presidency.





On Thursday, PM Modi participated in the 21st ASEAN-India Summit. His visit is significant as this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy.





During his visit to Laos, PM Modi also witnessed an episode of Lao Ramayan - called Phalak Phalam performed by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







