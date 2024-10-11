



Vientiane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Laos and discussed bilateral ties and ways to forge closer regional cooperation through BIMSTEC.





The talks between the two leaders focused on how to improve trade ties between India and Thailand and boosting cultural linkages.





In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Met PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Lao PDR. Thailand is a deeply valued friend of India's. Our talks were focused on how to improve trade ties between our nations and to boost cultural linkages. We also see great scope in sectors like defence, shipping, digital innovations and more."





Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also mentioned details regarding the meeting between PM Modi and Paetongtarn Shinawatra.





"An important pillar of India's Act East policy. PM @narendramodi met PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Thailand @ingshin, on the sidelines of East Asia Summit in Vientiane today. The leaders exchanged views on areas of India-Thailand bilateral relations and ways to forge closer regional cooperation through BIMSTEC," Jaiswal posted on X.





Earlier in the day, PM Modi, who was the first leader to speak at the 19th East Asia Summit following the host and the incoming chair Laos, has termed the Summit as an "important pillar" of India's Act East Policy. He stressed that the revival of Nalanda was India's commitment given at the earlier East Asia Summit.





In his address at the East Asia Summit PM Modi said India has always supported ASEAN unity and centrality and that ASEAN is at the centre of ASEAN's Indo-Pacific vision as well as Quad cooperation.





PM Modi said, "The revival of Nalanda was our commitment given in the East Asia Summit. In June this year, we have fulfilled it by inaugurating the new campus of Nalanda University. I invite all the countries present here to the Heads of Higher Education Conclave to be held in Nalanda. The East Asia Summit is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy."





He congratulated his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone for organising the East Asia Summit well and conveyed his best wishes to the upcoming chair Malaysia. He assured full support to Malaysia for their successful Presidency.





In his remarks on West Asia, PM Modi stated that "everyone wants whether it is Eurasia or West Asia, peace and stability should be restored as soon as possible."





"The conflicts going on in different parts of the world are having the most negative impact on countries of the Global South," he stated.





PM Modi said that he has repeatedly said that "this is not an era of war" and the solutions to problems cannot be solved on the battlefield. He said it is necessary to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity and international laws.





In his address, PM Modi stated, "I come from the land of Buddha, and I have repeatedly said that this is not the era of war. The problems cannot be solved on the battlefield. It is necessary to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity and international laws. Keeping a humanitarian approach, dialogue and diplomacy will have to be given priority. Fulfilling the responsibility of a 'Vishwabandhu', India will continue to make every possible contribution in this direction."





Terming terrorism as "serious challenge" to global peace, PM Modi stated, "Terrorism is also a serious challenge to global peace and security. To face this, forces believing in humanity will have to work together. And, mutual cooperation in the areas of cyber, maritime and space will also have to be strengthened."





The East Asia Summit refers to the Meeting of Heads of States/Governments of the EAS participating countries which is convened annually. The EAS process was initiated in 2005 with the convening of the 1st East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.





At its inception, the East Asia Summit comprised 16 participating countries, namely ASEAN Member States, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. In 2011, the US and Russia joined at the 6th East Asia Summit in Bali.





On Thursday, PM Modi participated in the 21st ASEAN-India Summit. His visit is significant as this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy.





During his visit to Laos, PM Modi also witnessed an episode of Lao Ramayana - called Phalak Phalam performed by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang.





