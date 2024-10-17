



Lilongwe: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Malawi on Thursday, marking the second leg of her historic three-nation visit to Africa. She was warmly received by the Vice President with a ceremonial welcome.





Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Lilongwe, Malawi today. President was warmly received by Vice President Dr. Michael Usi of Malawi and accorded a ceremonial welcome."





"This is the first ever State visit from India to Malawi," the post added.





Notably, President Murmu arrived in Malawi at the invitation of the President of Malawi. She will also hold a tete-a-tete with him. Following this, President Murmu will address a business event and will also meet with the Indian diaspora there.





Three MoUs on youth affairs, sports and cultural exchange will also be signed between the two countries.





President Murmu will depart for India from Malawi on October 19.





Earlier in the day, President Murmu in Mauritania met and held discussion with President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania at the Presidential Palace.





In her interactions, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the relationship.





As a part of this endeavour, four Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) were signed in the areas of diplomats training, cultural exchange, visa exemption and Foreign Office consultations.





In a post on the social media platform, X, it was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, that the two countries discussed about the "ongoing cooperation in areas of health, education, trade and investment, capacity building, culture and people-to-people ties."





In her address to the Indian diaspora in Mauritania, she said, "in her address to the Indian diaspora she said, "India is moving towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 and to ensure that, our diaspora family plays a very important role in this process."





