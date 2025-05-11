



Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a direct counter-offensive following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians and was attributed to Pakistan-backed terrorists.





The operation was characterized by precision air strikes targeting terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), specifically focusing on eliminating the operational capabilities of groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).





The IAF executed a series of coordinated precision strikes on nine identified terror targets and multiple Pakistani air bases. The primary targets included:





Terror launchpads and the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur, which was reportedly "blown to bits" using India's most potent weapons, including BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and other advanced munitions.





Pakistani air bases at Rafiqui (Shorkot, Jhang), Murid (Chakwal), Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian (Kasur), as well as military installations in Skardu, Bholari, Jacobabad, and Sargodha, which suffered extensive damage.





Radar sites and other key military infrastructure supporting terror activities.





The strikes reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 10 family members of JeM chief Masood Azhar and four of his close aides, in addition to over 100 terrorists eliminated across various locations.





Despite the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan effective from 5 pm on Saturday, May 10, 2025, the IAF confirmed that air defence actions under Operation Sindoor were still ongoing as of Sunday. The IAF emphasized that operations were conducted with precision, professionalism, and in alignment with national objectives, and that a comprehensive briefing would be provided in due course. The IAF also urged restraint from speculation and the spread of unverified information.





In the hours following the ceasefire, there were multiple reports of drone sightings and explosions in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting Indian security forces to engage air defence systems. This indicated a continued state of high alert and the persistence of security challenges despite the ceasefire agreement.





Operation Sindoor was launched in response to a significant escalation along the India-Pakistan border, which included missile and drone strikes initiated by Pakistan under its own operation, "Bunyan al-Marsoos." The Indian response was described as decisive and aimed at degrading the terror infrastructure and military capabilities supporting cross-border terrorism.





Senior Indian officials, including the Army Chief and Foreign Secretary, reiterated India's uncompromising stance against terrorism and warned that any future provocations would be met with decisive force. The ceasefire was brokered after direct communication between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, with further talks scheduled to operationalize and sustain the truce.





Operation Sindoor marks a significant escalation in India's counter-terror strategy, demonstrating the use of advanced air power and precision weaponry against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. While a ceasefire has been agreed upon, the ongoing nature of Operation Sindoor and continued security incidents highlight the fragile and evolving security situation along the India-Pakistan border. The IAF and Indian armed forces remain on high alert, with further details on the operation expected in official briefings in the coming days.





