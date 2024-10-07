



Gilgit: A protest erupted outside the Central Press Club in the Gilgit region of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan in response to the arbitrary arrests of political leaders and activists from the region. The youth and members of the Awami Action Committee rallied against what they termed as government repression in PoGB.





The demonstration was ignited by the alarming arrest of prominent youth activist Wazir Hasnain Raza, whose family has reported being denied access to him since his detention. Chanting powerful slogans, protesters gathered to demand the immediate release of Raza and other political leaders recently detained in the region.





The escalating number of arbitrary arrests and censorship in PoGB has sparked concerns about the state's growing intolerance for political dissent.





Ahsan Advocate, Chairman of Awami Action Committee said, "Our political leader, Wazir Hasnain Raza, who speaks for the rights of all of Gilgit-Baltistan, has been detained on unfounded charges. His relatives are being denied access to him. This reflects the attitude of the state, and it is crucial to recognize this reality. These rulers view the common people as their enemies, pursuing a mindset that seeks to exploit the public and push ordinary citizens into hardship."





Raza's arrest has resonated deeply with the local community, sparking outrage and solidarity among activists. One protester conveyed a heartfelt message to Raza, stating, "I tell Wazir Hasnain that, by God, never think for a moment that you are alone. All the members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee stand firmly behind you."





The current situation in PoGB highlights a broader strategy of intimidation employed by the government to stifle opposition. With a history of arbitrary arrests, the crackdown on political dissent is increasingly becoming a significant concern in the region.





Observers note that the pattern of repression aims to silence voices advocating for the rights and autonomy of PoGB's citizens. As the protests continue, the call for accountability and justice remains at the forefront, with demonstrators vowing to persist until their demands are met.





