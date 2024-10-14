



The first ship of the two Multi Purpose Vessel project, being built by L&T, Shipyard for the Indian Navy, was launched on 14 Oct 24 at L&T, Kattupalli. In keeping with the maritime traditions, the ship was launched by Mrs Shashi Tripathi President. The ceremony was presided over by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff. The ship has been named ‘ Samarthak ’ which means ‘ Supporter’ and is synonymous to the muti-dimensional role envisaged from the platform.





The contract for building two Multi Purpose Vessel was signed between the Ministry of Defence and L&T Shipyard on 25 Mar 22. These Multi Purpose Vessels will be capable of towing ships, launch and recover various targets, operate uncrewed autonomous vehicles and act as a trial platform for various indigenous weapons and sensors under development. The Multi Purpose Vessels can achieve a maximum speed of 15 knots and are 106 m long and 16.8 wide.





The Indian Navy remains steadfast in its efforts towards indigenous shipbuilding. The launch of this vessel by private Indian shipyard showcases Indian Navy’s strides in indigenous shipbuilding, in consonance with Govt of India vision for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat ’ and ‘ Make in India ’ initiative.





