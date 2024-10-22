



Security forces have initiated a search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, following the detection of a Pakistani drone. The incident occurred when Indian Army troops fired at the drone, which was spotted hovering near the LoC. This prompted officials to assess potential risks and launch a search operation in the area to locate the drone and ensure security.





The drone activity is part of a broader pattern where such unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been used by terrorist organizations based in Pakistan to smuggle weapons and cash into Indian territory. These operations are often supported by local overground workers (OGWs), who provide logistical assistance to terrorists. The presence of drones has raised significant security concerns, as they can carry arms, ammunition, and other contraband across the border.





Recent incidents have underscored the ongoing threat posed by these drones, with previous recoveries of weapons dropped in Jammu and Kashmir attributed to similar drone activities. The Indian security forces remain vigilant in their efforts to counter these threats along the sensitive border region.







