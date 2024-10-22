



India has recently dispatched significant humanitarian aid to Palestine amid ongoing conflict in the region. Here are the key details:





On October 22, India sent a total of 30 tons of humanitarian assistance, which includes essential medicines, surgical supplies, and high-energy biscuits. This aid was coordinated through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine refugees.





An Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carried nearly 6.5 tons of medical supplies and 32 tons of disaster relief materials to El-Arish airport in Egypt. The aid is set to be transported into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.





The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized India's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and reiterated its stance on a peaceful resolution through a two-state solution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas regarding civilian casualties in Gaza during a recent conversation.





This humanitarian effort comes in the wake of escalating violence between Israel and Hamas, which has resulted in significant casualties and displacement among Palestinians in Gaza. The situation has drawn international concern and calls for humanitarian support.





India's actions reflect its longstanding relationship with Palestine and its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance during times of crisis.







