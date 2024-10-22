



Hezbollah has escalated its military actions against Israel by targeting multiple sites, including a naval base in Haifa and an intelligence base in the Tel Aviv suburbs. On October 22, 2024, the terrorist group launched a series of rockets, claiming to have aimed at significant military installations, which included the Glilot base associated with Israel's 8,200 military intelligence unit.





Hezbollah terror group confirmed that it fired volleys of rockets at both the naval base near Haifa and the intelligence base in Tel Aviv's suburbs. The Israeli military reported intercepting most of these projectiles, although some did cross into Israeli territory.





This attack follows a period of intense conflict that has seen significant casualties on both sides. The ongoing hostilities have resulted in over 2,400 deaths and more than 11,600 injuries in Lebanon alone since the resurgence of violence linked to the Gaza war that began on October 7, 2023.





In retaliation, Israel has conducted airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions within Lebanon. These strikes are part of a broader campaign aimed at dismantling Hezbollah's military capabilities and infrastructure, which Israel claims are essential for national security.





Concurrently, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the region to promote a ceasefire and address the humanitarian crisis stemming from the conflict. His discussions are focused on rebuilding Gaza and negotiating terms to halt hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.







